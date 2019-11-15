Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Short Interest Update

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 18,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $49,022.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,871.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,963.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,334 shares of company stock valued at $163,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,269,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,363 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,785,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,766,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,755,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 384,714 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Accuray by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 860,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 355,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on Accuray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.96. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.34 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. Analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

