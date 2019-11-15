Aaron’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,053 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,610% compared to the average daily volume of 244 call options.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

