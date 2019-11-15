AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AACAY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,547. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $7.58.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $559.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

