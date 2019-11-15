AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

AACAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

OTCMKTS:AACAY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,777. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $559.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

