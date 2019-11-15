888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $153.09

888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $153.09 and traded as high as $164.30. 888 Holdings Public shares last traded at $159.00, with a volume of 711,311 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on 888. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 208.50 ($2.72).

The stock has a market capitalization of $605.53 million and a P/E ratio of 10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. 888 Holdings Public’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In related news, insider Mark Summerfield purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($60,368.48).

About 888 Holdings Public (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

