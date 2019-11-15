73,862 Shares in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 73,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SVC. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,701,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,635,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,188,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,725,000 after purchasing an additional 502,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,413,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,036,000 after purchasing an additional 429,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.94. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. This is a positive change from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.