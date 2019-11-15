51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stock Price Up 5%

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.28 and last traded at $79.15, approximately 467,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 227,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.36.

JOBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised 51job from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get 51job alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in 51job by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,611,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,282,000 after buying an additional 326,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,010,000 after purchasing an additional 424,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 27.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,390,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,982,000 after purchasing an additional 300,341 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 39.1% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 627,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.