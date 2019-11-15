51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stock Price Up 5%

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.28 and last traded at $79.15, approximately 467,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 227,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.36.
JOBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised 51job from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.