511 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Bought by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,510,000 after purchasing an additional 526,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 294.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,728,000 after purchasing an additional 412,007 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $192,825,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,477,370,000 after purchasing an additional 94,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $582.66 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $610.00 price objective on TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.82.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $557.90. 14,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,224. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.46 and a 1 year high of $560.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $525.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.60.

In related news, EVP James Skulina sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.52, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $4,474,737.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,164.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,166 shares of company stock valued at $167,337,759. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

