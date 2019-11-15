4,685 Shares in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 339,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 174,702 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 52,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $2,259,426.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,506 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,252.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,087 shares of company stock worth $7,817,006. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

