4,455 Shares in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Burlington Stores by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on BURL shares. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $197.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

NYSE BURL opened at $203.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.22. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $209.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 163.50% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Crimmins sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $2,874,117.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total value of $170,187.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,528.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,190 shares of company stock worth $19,043,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

