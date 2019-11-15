418 Shares in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tennant during the first quarter worth $417,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tennant by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tennant by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Tennant has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $79.63.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNC. TheStreet raised Tennant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,700,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $336,015.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,968 shares of company stock worth $3,383,512. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

