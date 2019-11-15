$4.69 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) will post sales of $4.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $19.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.67.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $229.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.22 and a 200 day moving average of $214.27. The firm has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $239.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock worth $11,857,037 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,866,878,000 after acquiring an additional 573,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,949,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,013,984,000 after acquiring an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after acquiring an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,143,000 after acquiring an additional 740,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,412,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,166,000 after acquiring an additional 427,760 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

