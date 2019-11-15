3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Trading Up 3.8%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.36, approximately 8,655 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73.

3i Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGOPF)

3i Group Plc is an investment manager, which engages in the provision of private equity and infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.