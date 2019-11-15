3,435 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 120,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.27.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

