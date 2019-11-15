$32.50 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to announce sales of $32.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings. Camtek reported sales of $33.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $133.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $140.35 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $140.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CAMT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. 107,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,815. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $369.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

