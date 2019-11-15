$3.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) will report earnings per share of $3.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Raytheon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24. Raytheon reported earnings of $2.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full year earnings of $11.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTN. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.76.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,544 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 17,408.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1,380.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,442,000 after purchasing an additional 817,506 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2,697.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,832,000 after purchasing an additional 503,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the second quarter worth approximately $78,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $216.70 on Tuesday. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

