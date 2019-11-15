2,470 Shares in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Acquired by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in American States Water by 1.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in American States Water by 2.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 255,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in American States Water by 2.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American States Water by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $44,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,161.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Ronald Scanlon sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $100,256.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,059.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $365,371. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWR traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $83.01. 89,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,282. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.12. American States Water Co has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.12.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.