20,672 Shares in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,672 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Financial Group lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE JAG opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.08. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $150.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

