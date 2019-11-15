1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) VP Sells $149,317.76 in Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $149,317.76.

SRCE stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $51.16. 40,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,465. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

