1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Short Interest Update

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 169,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get 1st Source alerts:

SRCE traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $51.36. 1,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,465. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.06.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 1st Source will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

In related news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $149,317.76. Also, Director John Afleck-Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.34 per share, for a total transaction of $88,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth $4,366,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 82,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.