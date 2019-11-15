1,943 Shares in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Icon in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Icon by 30.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Icon by 27.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Icon by 65.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,009. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.28.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Icon’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.