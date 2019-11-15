16,378 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $199.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $123.24 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 11,972 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $2,548,838.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $27,439,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,068 shares of company stock worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on L3Harris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.89.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

