16,288 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,288 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 124.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $2,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $64,569.96. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,333.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,832 shares of company stock worth $4,248,023 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDC stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $46.84.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. Cfra raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

