1,300 Shares in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 28,151,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,166,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,742 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,266 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,085,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,786,000 after buying an additional 1,284,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,350,000 after buying an additional 3,783,279 shares during the last quarter.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,787. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,320.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,500.00%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

