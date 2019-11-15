$1.70 EPS Expected for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $6.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 15.37%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on SL Green Realty to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 205,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $97.59.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

