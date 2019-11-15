$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10,065.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,763,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,167,000 after buying an additional 729,863 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 754.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 646,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after buying an additional 571,015 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,780,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,281,000 after buying an additional 448,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10,690.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after buying an additional 418,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.29.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

