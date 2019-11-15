$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.35. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $36.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 1,552,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,249. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

