$0.69 EPS Expected for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.67. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.59.

BAC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,927,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,749,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $296.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daily Journal Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,115,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,364,000 after purchasing an additional 773,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

