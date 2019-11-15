$0.61 EPS Expected for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Monro also reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $324.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.07 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MNRO. BidaskClub downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.98.

Monro stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.33. The stock had a trading volume of 129,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,157. Monro has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $389,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,104 shares of company stock worth $941,046. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth $160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 65.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 172,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 68,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Monro by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

