-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.20). Hess reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cfra lowered Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 142,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $9,252,716.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,562,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,702,796.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,677 shares of company stock worth $17,579,342. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,992,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,906,595,000 after acquiring an additional 520,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,524,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,114,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,447,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $600,575,000 after acquiring an additional 99,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,584,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,559,000 after acquiring an additional 360,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,114,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,672,000 after acquiring an additional 599,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,071. Hess has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of -91.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

