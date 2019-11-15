$0.17 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CENT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. 71,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,571. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.84. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $40.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

