$0.14 EPS Expected for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Consumer Edge started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.68. 1,400,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,253. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $3,760,514.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,623,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,075,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $1,128,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,473,954 shares of company stock valued at $49,085,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CarGurus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CarGurus by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

