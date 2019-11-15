-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). S&W Seed posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a positive return on equity of 11.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. 53,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,850. The company has a market cap of $72.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.41. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.