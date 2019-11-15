-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.14). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

APTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $5,742,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTO stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 180,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,872. The firm has a market cap of $137.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

