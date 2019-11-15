-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.14). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

APTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $5,742,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTO stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 180,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,872. The firm has a market cap of $137.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.