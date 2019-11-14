Zymeworks (ZYME) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME):

11/9/2019 – Zymeworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

11/7/2019 – Zymeworks was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2019 – Zymeworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

10/29/2019 – Zymeworks was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Zymeworks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2019 – Zymeworks had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Zymeworks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/30/2019 – Zymeworks was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

9/27/2019 – Zymeworks was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZYME stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 186,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. Zymeworks Inc has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 42.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

