Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,914.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 376.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,929. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.30. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

