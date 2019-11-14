Zacks: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $91.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned John B. Sanfilippo & Son an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.94. 111,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,149. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $217.85 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Jim Edgar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,207. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank S. Pellegrino sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $103,843.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,375.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,874 over the last 90 days. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.