Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Invacare (NYSE:IVC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invacare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of IVC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. 1,150,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,733. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $326.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Invacare had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Invacare’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Invacare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth approximately $450,000.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

