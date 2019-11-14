Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to “Buy”

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

EPAY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 291,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,072. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,010 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $123,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 12,252 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $528,428.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,650,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.