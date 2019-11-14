Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to “Strong-Buy”

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $136.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Shares of BIDU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,779,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,961. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,111,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,186,744,000 after buying an additional 89,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,632,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $661,062,000 after purchasing an additional 228,312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,062,000 after purchasing an additional 367,011 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,131,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $367,555,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,367,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,895,000 after purchasing an additional 930,874 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

