Zacks Investment Research Lowers PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) to Hold

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

PFSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.95. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Analysts anticipate that PFSweb will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Reilly acquired 29,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $81,018.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,627.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby acquired 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $47,305.99. Insiders bought 80,551 shares of company stock valued at $205,915 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 31.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

