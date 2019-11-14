Zacks Investment Research Lowers CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) to Sell

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCO. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

CCO stock remained flat at $$2.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,128. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher William Eccleshare sold 81,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $206,893.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,361.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 71.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 882.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.