Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to Strong Sell

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPRK. GMP Securities started coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GeoPark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 111,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in GeoPark by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 86,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

