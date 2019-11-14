Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,180 shares of company stock worth $57,725,646 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,459,000 after purchasing an additional 659,248 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15,116.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 661,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 656,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $173.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day moving average is $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

