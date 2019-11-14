Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.29). Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $215,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.