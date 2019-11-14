Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. Conn’s reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $401.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.10 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CONN shares. KeyCorp set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conn’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $651.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.11. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $74,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter worth $795,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 5.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 51.7% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 174,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 59,618 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 61.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at $178,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.