Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Shutterstock reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $159.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.21. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.