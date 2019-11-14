Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) to announce sales of $371.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.70 million and the lowest is $370.95 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $288.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $354.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.31 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 22.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,226,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,806 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,238,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,090,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,407,000 after purchasing an additional 60,469 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,155,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,019,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $53.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.47.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

