Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.22. Hershey also reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $146.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

In other news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,736,811.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $232,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,429 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,700.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,009 shares of company stock worth $5,081,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 172.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

