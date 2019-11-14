Zacks: Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given $17.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Banco Bradesco an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have commented on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of BAK opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.06.

